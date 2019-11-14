Announcing: Irkut (MCX:IRKT) Stock Soared An Exciting 431% In The Last Five Years

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. To wit, the Irkut Corporation (MCX:IRKT) share price has soared 431% over five years. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. The last week saw the share price soften some 3.1%.

Because Irkut is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years Irkut saw its revenue shrink by 6.9% per year. So it's pretty surprising to see that the share price is up 40% per year. There can be no doubt this kind of decoupling of revenue growth and share price growth is unusual to see in loss making companies. At the risk of upsetting holders, this does suggest that hope for a better future is playing a significant role in the share price action.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

MISX:IRKT Income Statement, November 14th 2019 More

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Irkut's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Irkut's TSR of 565% over the last 5 years is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Irkut had a tough year, with a total loss of 40%, against a market gain of about 30%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 46% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on RU exchanges.

