Announcing: Irving Resources (CNSX:IRV) Stock Rocketed An Astounding 1400% In The Last Three Years

Investing can be hard but the potential fo an individual stock to pay off big time inspires us. But when you hold the right stock for the right time period, the rewards can be truly huge. Take, for example, the Irving Resources Inc. (CNSX:IRV) share price, which skyrocketed 1400% over three years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 47% gain in the last three months.

We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

With zero revenue generated over twelve months, we don't think that Irving Resources has proved its business plan yet. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Irving Resources will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Of course, if you time it right, high risk investments like this can really pay off, as Irving Resources investors might know.

When it last reported its balance sheet in February 2019, Irving Resources had cash in excess of all liabilities of CA$6.4m. That's not too bad but management may have to think about raising capital or taking on debt, unless the company is close to breaking even. Given the share price has increased by a solid 147% per year, over 3 years, its fair to say investors remain excited about the future, despite the potential need for cash. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Irving Resources's cash levels have changed over time. You can see in the image below, how Irving Resources's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. However you can take a look at whether insiders have been buying up shares. If they are buying a significant amount of shares, that's certainly a good thing. You can click here to see if there are insiders buying.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Irving Resources shareholders have gained 215% (in total) over the last year. That's better than the annualized TSR of 147% over the last three years. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Irving Resources on your watchlist. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

