Announcing the Next Generation in Copper Press Fittings--CerroPress®

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerro Flow Products LLC is pleased to announce CerroPress® - the next generation in copper press fittings. Purposely engineered for ease of assembly, CerroPress® improves job efficiency, dramatically reduces labor costs, and is backed by a dedicated customer service team. CerroPress® is the ideal complement to their rich 80-year history as a leading producer of "Made in the USA" world-class copper tubing.

CerroPress® is designed with plumbers and mechanical contractors in mind. Press applications cut installation time by over 50% vs. solder fittings without sacrificing quality. They take it one step further by providing a consistent snug fit to help simplify dry-fit assembly. CerroPress® is in stock, helping you hit important deadlines. CerroPress® has a team of knowledgeable sales and technical service professionals ready to support your exacting needs.

This latest addition to their product portfolio brings to life new applications and a more comprehensive collection of fittings for all of your rough-in plumbing needs. With more than 350 SKUs in the CerroPress® catalog with sizes ranging from 1/2 inch through 4-inch, they have your fitting, making CerroPress® the perfect choice for any job.

CerroPress® serves commercial and residential applications in the plumbing, PVF, and industrial markets. It boasts full integration with BIM and CADD libraries, Manufacturer Guide Specifications in CSI 3-part format, Certifications, and Installation Instructions. Their CerroPress® fittings are Lead-Free NSF-61 / ANSI 372 compliant, and our strict O-Ring standards surpass industry minimum specifications.

CerroPress® is a name and product you can trust. Like the entire Cerro® product line, with CerroPress®, you can count on quality, reliability, and superior customer service. It's everything you've come to expect from CERRO®

ABOUT CERRO FLOW PRODUCTS LLC:

Cerro has always maintained a pioneering spirit since its inception in 1908. Their expertise as a world-class manufacturer of copper tubing has enabled them to grow into a full-service company, offering strength and reliability, efficiency, and safety.

Make your construction projects safer & more efficient.

Learn more about CerroPress®

Cerro Flow Products LLC
Corporate Headquarters
P.O. Box 66800
St. Louis, MO 63166-6800
Toll-free: 1-888-237-7611
Phone: 618-337-6000
Fax: 618-337-6958
Email: sales@cerroflow.com

