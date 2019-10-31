Announcing: OCL Iron and Steel (NSE:OISL) Stock Increased An Energizing 124% In The Last Year

OCL Iron and Steel Limited (NSE:OISL) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 42% in the last quarter. On the other hand, over the last twelve months the stock has delivered rather impressive returns. We're very pleased to report the share price shot up 124% in that time. So some might not be surprised to see the price retrace some. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

OCL Iron and Steel isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last twelve months, OCL Iron and Steel's revenue grew by 13%. That's not great considering the company is losing money. In contrast, the share price took off during the year, gaining 124%. We're happy that investors have made money, though we wonder if the increase will be sustained. It's quite likely that the market is considering other factors, not just revenue growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's nice to see that OCL Iron and Steel shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 124% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 28% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. You could get a better understanding of OCL Iron and Steel's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

