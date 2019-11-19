Announcing: OreCorp (ASX:ORR) Stock Soared An Exciting 592% In The Last Five Years

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Don't believe it? Then look at the OreCorp Limited (ASX:ORR) share price. It's 592% higher than it was five years ago. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. It's also good to see the share price up 16% over the last quarter.

It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

With just AU$271,166 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers OreCorp to have proven its business plan. As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. It seems likely some shareholders believe that OreCorp will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Of course, if you time it right, high risk investments like this can really pay off, as OreCorp investors might know.

OreCorp had cash in excess of all liabilities of AU$9.1m when it last reported (June 2019). That's not too bad but management may have to think about raising capital or taking on debt, unless the company is close to breaking even. With the share price up 39% per year, over 5 years , the market is seems hopeful about the potential, despite the cash burn. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how OreCorp's cash levels have changed over time. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how OreCorp's cash levels have changed over time.

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Given that situation, many of the best investors like to check if insiders have been buying shares. It's often positive if so, assuming the buying is sustained and meaningful. Luckily we are in a position to provide you with this free chart of insider buying (and selling).

It's nice to see that OreCorp shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 47% over the last year. However, that falls short of the 47% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

