Announcing: Richland Resources (LON:RLD) Stock Increased An Energizing 147% In The Last Year

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Richland Resources Ltd (LON:RLD) share price has soared 147% return in just a single year. It's also good to see the share price up 100% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 73% in the last three years.

With just US$19,000 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Richland Resources to have proven its business plan. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. For example, investors may be hoping that Richland Resources finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There was already a significant chance that they would need more money for business development, and indeed they recently put themselves at the mercy of capital markets and raised equity. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Some Richland Resources investors have already had a taste of the sweet taste stocks like this can leave in the mouth, as they gain popularity and attract speculative capital.

Richland Resources had liabilities exceeding cash when it last reported, according to our data. That put it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. So the fact that the stock is up 85% in the last year shows that the cash injection was a welcome one. Investors must really like its potential. You can see in the image below, how Richland Resources's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Given that situation, many of the best investors like to check if insiders have been buying shares. It's often positive if so, assuming the buying is sustained and meaningful. Luckily we are in a position to provide you with this free chart of insider buying (and selling).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Richland Resources shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 147% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 46% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Richland Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 6 warning signs with Richland Resources (at least 3 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.