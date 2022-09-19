Announcing the Startup Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022

TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 is weeks away, and today I'm thrilled to announce the 200 startups selected to participate in the first ever Startup Battlefield 200 cohort. These companies were selected by TechCrunch editorial staff out of thousands of applications, and receive free exhibition space at Disrupt, special workshops, receptions and masterclasses on building and running a startup. From across the globe, these 200 companies are the top in their respective industries.

Of the 200 companies, 20 will be selected to pitch their company on the huge Disrupt stage in front of thousands of attendees for a chance to win $100,000 and the Disrupt Cup. Tickets are still available to the show. Register here the October event!

The highlighted showcase categories

Literally months in the making, TechCrunch editorial staff read, vetted and debated every application. Winnowing the group to 200 companies was a challenging, exhausting thrill ride, and we could not be more excited by the results. These rising-star startups represent the innovation taking place across these tech categories:

Hardware, Robotics, AI + ML

HealthTech + BioTech

Space + Security

SaaS, Enterprise + Retail

Education, HR + Future of Work

Climate + CleanTech

FinTech + Blockchain

Mobility + Transportation

The Startup Battlefield 200 featured companies

Want to see the companies? Head on over to the Startup Battlefield 200 Listing Page to learn more about these incredible companies.

Going through the vetting process reminded us, yet again, just how much creativity, innovation and talent exists within the startup community. It never fails to amaze and inspire us. After reading through the Startup Battlefield 200 listings, we know you’ll feel the same.

The Startup Battlefield 200 Benefits

The Startup Battlefield 200 (SB 200) companies each receive a free, VIP experience - master classes, pitch deck teardowns, curated receptions, access to investors and international media and more. They’re the only startups allowed to exhibit at Disrupt, and you’ll find them on the expo floor for all three days of the show!

What’s more, the SB 200 companies join an illustrious community of more than 900+ Startup Battlefield alumni including CloudFlare, Dropbox, GetAround, Mint.com and Scoutible.

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place in San Francisco on October 18-20 with an online day on October 21. Buy your Disrupt pass today and come meet the Startup Battlefield 200 live and in person.

