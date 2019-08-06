Announcing: Winox Holdings (HKG:6838) Stock Increased An Energizing 199% In The Last Five Years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Winox Holdings Limited (HKG:6838) share price has soared 199% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. It's down 1.6% in the last seven days.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Winox Holdings achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 27% per year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 24% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Winox Holdings's TSR for the last 5 years was 312%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Winox Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 10% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 33% a year, is even better. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. Keeping this in mind, a solid next step might be to take a look at Winox Holdings's dividend track record. This free interactive graph is a great place to start.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

