Announcing the Workplace Dignity, Purpose, and Fulfillment Virtual Conference With FromDayOne

·2 min read

Northampton, MA

In today’s modern workplace, employers need to find creative ways to ensure teams feel connected to their roles and the highest mission of the organization. When employees feel valued and engaged with purpose-enhancing programs, they’re more likely to be satisfied with their work and perform at higher levels. To underpin this theme, FromDayOne will be hosting a virtual conference on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, aimed at equipping employers with the tools and strategies they need to offer their employees true dignity, purpose, and fulfillment.

Finding Fulfillment In WorkCyberGrants is thrilled to be a Title Sponsor of this highly anticipated event. Offering SHRM and HRCI credits, this virtual conference, “Offering Workers Dignity, Purpose, and Fulfillment,” is jam-packed with innovative ways for leaders and companies to foster stronger relationships with their employees, customers, and communities. You’ll hear from HR leaders across some of the most prestigious companies, including Kellogg’s, NBCUniversal, AT&T, Amazon, among others.

Following the keynote speaker, we’ll be hosting a session centered around the importance of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as it relates to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB).

The Importance of CSR for DEIBIt’s no secret that employees want to work for purpose-driven companies — 83% of Gen Z in the US consider a company’s purpose when deciding where to work, and 84% of millennials want their company to help them get more involved in their communities. As we navigate The Great Resignation and the impact it can have on companies, discovering new methods of engaging your employees and helping drive them toward their purpose is crucial. Your employee engagement levels, retention rates, and recruitment efforts rely on it.

In our session, Bonterra’s (CyberGrants) leadership team will discuss:

  • How to connect your CSR to your DEIB efforts

  • Methods of infusing CSR throughout your processes; from recruitment and beyond

  • Ideas on how to connect your CSR to your overall company missions and values

  • Strategies for tackling The Great Resignation and increasing your retention and engagementrates

Registration is open for leaders of their businesses. If you’re in a position to effect change in your organization, then this event is for you! Sign up now and join us for an insightful discussion.

