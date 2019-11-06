Announcing: Xi'an Haitian Antenna Technologies (HKG:8227) Stock Soared An Exciting 686% In The Last Five Years

The Xi'an Haitian Antenna Technologies Co., Ltd. (HKG:8227) share price is down a rather concerning 43% in the last month. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. In fact, during that period, the share price climbed 686%. Impressive! So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term.

Given that Xi'an Haitian Antenna Technologies didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

For the last half decade, Xi'an Haitian Antenna Technologies can boast revenue growth at a rate of 26% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Arguably, this is well and truly reflected in the strong share price gain of 51%(per year) over the same period. Despite the strong run, top performers like Xi'an Haitian Antenna Technologies have been known to go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Xi'an Haitian Antenna Technologies shareholders gained a total return of 3.8% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 51% over five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. If you would like to research Xi'an Haitian Antenna Technologies in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

