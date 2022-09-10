Annovis Bio, Inc.'s (NYSE:ANVS) market cap up US$38m last week, benefiting both individual investors who own 59% as well as insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 59% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual investors gained the most after market cap touched US$125m last week, while insiders who own 31% also benefitted.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Annovis Bio.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Annovis Bio?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Annovis Bio. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Annovis Bio's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Annovis Bio is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Michael M. Hoffman with 17% of shares outstanding. With 12% and 3.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, Maria Maccecchini and The Vanguard Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. Maria Maccecchini, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Annovis Bio

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Annovis Bio, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$125m, and insiders have US$39m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 59% of Annovis Bio. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

