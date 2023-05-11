Annoyed cows lead cops to fugitive hiding in their pasture, North Carolina town says

Cows are being credited with helping cops catch a fugitive when they led officers directly to his hiding spot, according to the Town of Boone Police Department in western North Carolina.

Their motive remains a mystery, but officers suspect the cows were annoyed by the trespasser.

It happened Tuesday, May 9, as Boone police and Watauga County sheriff’s deputies were chasing a man who fled a traffic stop, town officials wrote on Facebook.

“The suspect abandoned his vehicle in the area of US (Highway) 421 and US (Highway) 221 in Deep Gap and fled into an undeveloped area. Due to the suspect’s fast and reckless driving our officers were not close enough to see exactly where the suspect ran,” officials said.

“As officers began to search the area they received some unexpected, but welcomed assistance from some local cows. Apparently cows do not want suspected criminals loitering in their pasture and quickly assisted our officers by leading them directly to where the suspect was hiding.”

The 34-year-old man was charged with felony fleeing and eluding officers, driving with a revoked license and disorderly conduct, officials said. Bond was set at $20,000.

“Obviously, we want to express our gratitude to the cows for their assistance. This opens up all kinds of questions as to the bovines’ role in crime fighting,” the town wrote.

“Honestly, it is something that we have not considered before now. As we examine the obvious next steps of incorporating a Bovine Tracking Unit into our department’s law enforcement capabilities there are many factors that we will have to consider. ... Are cows more cost effective than K-9 dogs?”

Boone is about 115 miles northwest of Charlotte.

