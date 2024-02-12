Annual amnesty program for Montgomery Co. Clerk of Courts starting Friday

The Montgomery County Clerk of Courts annual amnesty event is approaching, according to a Clerk of Courts spokesperson.

From Friday, Feb. 16 to Friday, March 1, Clerk of Courts Mike Foley will offer to waive half of your fines and costs when you pay the other half.

>> 3 arrested during narcotic searches in Logan County

To take advantage of this program, visit the Eastern Division in Huber Heights or the Western Division in Trotwood, the spokesperson said.

The Eastern Division is located at 6111 Taylorsville Road, in Huber Heights. You can contact this division at (937) 496-7231.

The Western Division is located at 875 E Main St., in Trotwood. You can contact this division at (973) 687-9099.

For more information about the program, contact Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley at (937) 496-7623.