Annual Art Fest Naples supports Meals on Wheels

On January 20th and 21st, 130 artists will return to Fleischmann Park in Naples for the 27th Annual Art Fest Naples. Art Fest Naples is a juried show that offers Southwest Florida residents and visitors a chance to browse and purchase fine art that includes paintings in oil and acrylic, watercolors, drawings in graphite and pastels, art photography, blown glass, turned wood pieces, sculptures, metal works, printmaking, leather, ceramics and pottery, fiber art, wearable fiber art, hand-crafted fine art jewelry and a variety of mixed media pieces.

Art Fest Naples logo

Diane Van Parys

Art Fest Naples is known for the high caliber of artists from Naples and around the country who gather to exhibit in the beautiful setting of Fleischmann Park. Some artists have participated in the festival since the first show in 1998. The ambiance of the park and the opportunity to speak in-depth with the artists about their work make this show a Naples favorite. The show ranked 57th of 200 of the best in the United States from 2010-2020 in the fine art and design category.

Art Fest has always supported a local 501 (c) (3) organization through a portion of the proceeds from the show. Again, Art Fest will benefit The Meals on Wheels Program of St. Vincent de Paul Naples this year.

St. Vincent de Paul's Meals on Wheels program provides a week's worth of meals to residents of the greater Naples area. Through this program, we feed those who are homebound, disabled, or low-income. Many of the seniors in our program are isolated and need weekly visitors. In addition to nutritious meals, they look forward to seeing our volunteers, who provide conversation and a friendly visit. Over 79,000 meals a year are provided by more than 175 volunteers that support this ministry.

John S., an 86-year-old Vietnam veteran, faced an unexpected challenge – the realization that driving had become unsafe. With no relatives nearby and few friends, John grappled with the dilemma of obtaining groceries, preparing meals, and sustaining himself. Meals on Wheels emerged as a crucial lifeline, offering nutritious meals and the human connection and support that John desperately needed. Volunteers knocked on John's door, carrying more than just meals. They brought warmth, companionship, and a genuine understanding of the struggles faced by aging veterans like John. Through shared stories, laughter, and genuine conversations, they wove a tapestry of human connection that eased John's solitary existence. As the weeks passed, John regained physical strength through the nourishing meals and found solace in the community that St. Vincent De Paul fostered. The organization's commitment to serving beyond the plate became evident in the volunteers' support and encouragement, addressing not only the physical needs but also the emotional well-being of those they served.

In the last year, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Naples, has helped more than 18,000 people through Meals on Wheels and our other programs. Our Choice Food Pantry provides a variety of non-perishable food items, hygiene items, bread, and rolls. Based on family size and need, our neighbors in need can select those items that are useful to them. We also assist with rent, utilities, clothing, work boots, and household necessities. In addition, our life skills classes prepare residents for success, and our homeless outreach helps homeless individuals and families to seek avenues out of homelessness.

We hope the community will support the Meals on Wheels Program of St. Vincent de Paul Naples and attend the 26th annual Art Fest Naples on January 20th and 21st from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday at Fleischmann Park, 1600 Fleischmann Boulevard in Naples. Admission is free; however, donations benefitting St. Vincent de Paul will be happily accepted at the gate.

The event is sponsored by The Naples Daily News.

For more information about Art Fest Naples, contact show director Taire Malloy at (239) 634-2337. Email artfestnaples@gmail.com or visit artfestnaples.com.

For more information about St. Vincent de Paul, visit svdpnaples.org.

Diane Van Parys is a Board member of St. Vincent de Paul Naples.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Annual Art Fest Naples supports Meals on Wheels