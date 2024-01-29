Annual Blue Collar Bash is a smash, celebrating tooling and machining industry

Jan. 29—Northwestern Pennsylvania's tooling and machining industry took flight on Saturday at the 17th annual Blue Collar Bash. Featuring prizes and live music, the celebration honors the men and women working in the trade.

The dedication and talent of this group of people is the backbone of manufacturing in America, organizers said. The event also serves as a fundraiser for the Northwestern Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association (NTMA).

Money raised by the annual event goes toward promoting the tooling and machining industry as a career path for students and to provide additional benefits to NTMA members including group apprenticeship programs and discounted online technical training courses.

The Blue Collar Bash makes it possible for the chapter to support outreach programs such as RoboBOTS (the high school combat robot building competition); NTMA Passport to Manufacturing (plant tours for students in grades three through nine and their families); NTMA Manufacturing Academy (program for 11th and 12th grades); and MFG Day (the annual manufacturing day student event that highlights both the importance of manufacturing to the economy and the wide variety of careers available). Additionally, it allows the chapter to offer group apprenticeship programs and online training courses through NTMAU at a reduced cost to member companies. NTMA U courses are web based, self-paced and designed to meet the needs of the tooling and machining industry.

NTMA member companies in attendance are eligible for employee training prizes from the NWPA NTMA Education Foundation. Tessy Automation and Acutec Precision Aerospace of Meadville each received $500 in education dollars. Chipsco Inc. received a 2024 Mastercam Design Seat (valued at $1,890) donated by Cimquest Inc. JBM Technologies received a received a $300 certificate for a full-day training class donated by the Manufacturer & Business Association.

There were also various prize packages for workers based on years of service in the tooling and machining industry: Alex Kightlinger (under five years), Erica Plyer (six to 15 years), Lorie/Mark Logston (16 to 30 years), Ken Kuhn (over 30 years), and Ricky Kanline (non-industry drawing).

The Northwestern Pennsylvania Chapter of the NTMA, an industry trade group representing more than 60 member firms in the region and more than 60 other manufacturing and professional partner firms, is pleased to host this event annually.

"Year after year we are overwhelmed by the support of our community for the Blue Collar Bash and our industry. We will continue to dedicate proceeds from this event to workforce development programs — both to expose youth to the career opportunities available in the tooling and machining industry and to support on the job training programs such as apprenticeships and NTMAU," said Tami Adams, chapter executive director.