Annual Bridal Show of Amarillo held Sunday at Civic Center

The Bridal Show of Amarillo had vendors from all across the Texas Panhandle on hand for guests Sunday at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Ballroom. The annual event featured wedding trends, a photo booth, fashion show, silent auction, prizes and more for brides and grooms and their families and friends.

Vendors Josh and Nora Gilmore talk to bride Makenna Hittson about services at the annual Bridal Show held at the Amarillo Civic Center Sunday afternoon.

Kat Fuentez and Hally Lytal sample makeup during the annual Bridal Show held at the Amarillo Civic Center Sunday afternoon.

Alivia DePaulo, Lucia Gandara, Madison Trew and Myia Merriman dig into a cake looking for a prize-winning ring, which was found by Merriman, during the annual Bridal Show held at the Amarillo Civic Center on Sunday afternoon.

A model shows off one of the wedding gowns featured in the fashion show of the annual Bridal Show held at the Amarillo Civic Center Sunday afternoon.

Vendor Scott Townsend and groom Martin Ledezma talk suits at the annual Bridal Show held at the Amarillo Civic Center Sunday afternoon.

