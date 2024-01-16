Annual Bridal Show of Amarillo held Sunday at Civic Center
Amarillo Globe-News
The Bridal Show of Amarillo had vendors from all across the Texas Panhandle on hand for guests Sunday at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Ballroom. The annual event featured wedding trends, a photo booth, fashion show, silent auction, prizes and more for brides and grooms and their families and friends.
