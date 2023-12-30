Annual Chili Cook-off coming up in February

Dec. 30—WATERTOWN — The Volunteer Transportation Center will mark the 25th anniversary of its annual North Country Chili Cook-Off in February.

As introduced last year, the event will be held in a hybrid format that will include the in-person event at the Dulles State Office Building along with offerings at participating restaurants and businesses in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

The event will culminate with the in-person event at the state office building, 317 Washington St., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 24.

"We're excited to be back for what will be our 25th anniversary of this fun community event and crucial fundraiser," said Jeremiah S. Papineau, director of communications and foundation director for the VTC. "We had great success last year by marrying the restaurant-to-restaurant format we offered during the COVID-19 pandemic with our traditional in-person event. It was the best of both worlds."

Last year nearly 30 restaurants in the tri-county area participated and 17 teams competed at the Dulles State Office Building.

The restaurant-to-restaurant format will run Feb. 1-21.

Participating restaurants and businesses will make available samples of their chili entries during regular hours of operation during that time and the public will be able to vote for their favorite entries. The entry with the most votes will receive a plaque denoting them winner of the People's Choice Award for the tri-county competition. In addition, participating locations will again be able to compete for the Top Fundraiser Award by collecting donations for the Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation. The participating team with the highest amount raised will receive this special recognition. Winners of both awards will be recognized at the in-person event at the Dulles State Office Building on Feb. 24.

In addition to signing up restaurants and businesses interested in being participating locations for its off-site portion of the cook-off, the VTC is hosting registration for amateur and professional teams interested in competing in its in-person event which will accept a maximum of 35 teams. Each entry at the in-person event will be scored by a panel of local judges, with winners taking home top bragging rights and cash prizes.

Those wishing to enter the competition at the Dulles State Office Building must complete an entry packet and those wishing to be a participating location for the tri-county competition must register in advance. The registration process for each may be started online at www.volunteertransportationcenter.org or by calling Mr. Papineau at 315-303-2590. Information may also be requested via email to foundation@volunteertransportation.org. Additional paperwork will be provided once the initial registration form has been received. The deadline to register for the cook-off is Friday, Jan. 14.

Sponsors are also being sought for this event, with those interested encouraged to reach out to Mr. Papineau by phone or email by Jan. 14.

Proceeds from the North Country Chili Cook-Off will benefit the Volunteer Transportation Center, which provides essential rides to health care appointments, grocery shopping and other destinations for residents with no transportation alternatives. Funds raised through the cook-off are earmarked to provide transportation to veterans and their family members, which make up roughly one-third of those transported by volunteer drivers through the VTC.