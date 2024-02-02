Annual count of homeless population is completed; results will dictate funding

The annual Point In Time count — a federally required survey of homeless people sleeping unsheltered outdoors and in shelters countywide — was taken in Marion County on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Robin Ford, a 30-plus-year Ocala Police Department veteran now serving as manager of the city of Ocala Office of Homelessness Prevention, deployed 18 people in four teams to surveypeople living unsheltered outdoors.

“We asked people where they spent the night of the 23rd of January,” Ford said.

The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires a PIT count to provide a guide for allotment of federal grants for Continuum of Care partners. This funding provide help to homeless people through groups like Interfaith Emergency Services, Shepherds Lighthouse and St. Theresa Catholic Church.

Final 2024 count figures are not expected to be released until March.

A resident, left, talks with interviewers Dallas Homan, Brittan Schulz and Cindy Paddock during the Jan. 24 Point in Time count of the homeless.

Teams sought homeless persons at locations including secluded encampments, near roadways, business parking lots, a transportation center, parks, the Ocala National Forest and around the Brother’s Keeper Soup Kitchen on Northwest Second Street in Ocala.

St. Theresa Catholic Church in Belleview, which has an extensive outreach for the homeless, was also a count site.

Count team members Mark Lindsay, with SMA Healthcare (which provides behavioral healthcare services) and Heather Berry counted in the northwest portion of the county.

Lindsay remarked on the “horrible conditions” in some camps. He said his team had surveyed a group of perhaps eight people under Interstate 75.

Volunteer Deborah Lambcke interviews a couple during the Jan. 24 Point in Time count of the homeless population.

Beth Nelson with United Way of Marion County, who serves as a Continuum of Care board member, also worked in the field PIT count.

Team members asked people how long they’ve been homeless, their age and other demographic information: Are they veterans? Domestic violence victims?

Ford said office staff members were compiling information on homeless people staying in area shelters.

After any field follow ups, the count and survey data will be sent to HUD as a guide for federal grants to Continuum of Care agencies that help and house the homeless. The information also will be used in the local Homeless Management Information System.

The 2023 PIT count showed 234 people sheltered and 220 unsheltered in Marion.

The Fiscal Year 2023 Continuum of Care Competition Homeless Assistance Award Report, available at HUD.gov, states $639,755 was awarded to FL-514 Ocala/ Marion County Continuum of Care-related organizations and operations.

The local Joint Office of Homelessness Prevention, established in 2020, is the lead agency in handling related federal funding, according to Ocalafl.gov. The joint office is made up of the city’s Office of Homelessness Prevention, which handles field outreach operations; and the Marion County Office of Community Services, which “primarily oversees funding and applications,” according to the website.

'I'm angry

Mike Sinclair, 55, of Boston, was in a fenced lot near Interfaith Emergency Services warehouse, open to the public during daylight hours.

“I’m angry,” he said about what he sees as a lack of or restriction of services for the homeless, like indoor dining facilities.

Cletus Gibbs, left, talks with Michael Sinclair, center, and Christopher Wilson on Jan. 24.

Sinclair, a former construction worker, said he injured his hand. He was accompanied by his Pekingese dog, Freya.

“I’ve been on a housing list since 2020,” Sinclair said. He can’t afford the most recent increases in rent.

Ford confirmed at least one C of C agency has a “very long” waiting list for housing.

A woman named Tammy also in the fenced area is currently living in an IES shelter. She came here from the Tampa area and has not yet found work.

Larry, in the IES parking lot, remarked that authorities in the area “don’t care” about the homeless like himself who are on the street, and authorities tend to go after the “guy who has nothing.”

Clint, living in the woods, who said he ended up homeless following a DUI arrest and a loss due to theft, agreed.

The city website has “2023 year in review” data for the Office of Homelessness Prevention posted. Among the data points: 52 homeless diversions; 4,238 homeless follow-ups; 159 homeless resolutions; 295 employment referrals; 530 housing referrals; and 1,392 visits to homeless camps.

Representatives of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and local veterans support groups like Marion County Veterans Helping Veterans also worked to identify homeless veterans for the count.

Legal issues

The approach to the plight of especially the unsheltered homeless in Ocala has been subject of debate and a federal lawsuit over the last several years.

A Sept. 17, 2019 Star-Banner article reported on a class-action suit by 200 homeless people citing City of Ocala policies and ordinances which allegedly “targeted” homeless persons.

The suit contended policies known as “broken windows” and vagrant patrols were unconstitutional.

Kent Guinn, then Ocala mayor, responded to the allegations by stating “policing methods which target minor offenses…visible signs of crimes” like panhandling and vandalism helped foster an “atmosphere of lawful order, thereby preventing more serious crimes” and enforcement was “targeting behavior, no matter where it comes from.”

An Ocala Police Department representative stated for the 2019 article that OPD had made 223 “Quality of Life” ordinance arrests in a roughly a five-month period.

A Feb. 9, 2021 Star Banner article stated a U.S. District Court ruled on Feb. 6, 2021 that the city was “enjoined from arresting, citing or otherwise enforcing the open lodging ordinance against people who are identifying as homeless" for sleeping outside “prior to inquiring about the availability of shelter space.”

'This is definitely a concern of mine'

Ocala Mayor Ben Marciano stated he has a heart for the homeless but he’d like to find a realistic solution to getting people off the streets.

“This is definitely a concern of mine and I have the heart to help but I also do not believe in enabling the situation,” Marciano wrote in an email on Jan. 25.

“Coming from a background of addiction and practically being homeless, I understand the issues probably more than most. I believe we have to do a better job supporting the local programs that truly help people get back on their feet,” he wrote.

“I am a big supporter of programs like Open Arms and Wear Gloves. They give them an opportunity to work, earn a wage, provide counseling, and rebuild their life,” he stated.

Marciano said he plans to travel to Austin, Texas in late February to learn about the “amazing work“ that is being done there to help the homeless and “bring some nuggets of information back to our community that will truly help this issue.“

Meanwhile at least one PIT counter suggested the local homeless population may be rising.

Cletus Gibbs, outreach specialist with the city’s Office of Homelessness Prevention, said he’s seen an increase in the number of tents in outdoor camp.

Gibbs said, for example, one location that had “two tents (now has) seven.”

