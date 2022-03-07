Annual Cutchogue St. Patrick's Day Parade Back After Pandemic

CUTCHOGUE, NY — After being canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a beloved tradition is set to step off as the 17th Annual Cutchogue St. Patrick's Day parade takes place on Saturday, March 12.

The parade, presented by the Cutchogue Fire Department and North Fork Chamber of Commerce, begins at 2 p.m. and heads from the traffic light at Cox Lane, down Route 25, ending in Cutchogue Village.

All local civic groups and local fire departments are invited to participate.









This article originally appeared on the North Fork Patch