Annual deer survey beginning in Helena

TechCrunch

As generative AI becomes embedded in enterprise software, one of the challenges that companies face is how to fairly price it to recoup the cost of running their content against foundational large language models like OpenAI's. Box introduced Box AI last May, bringing generative AI to the platform via a partnership with OpenAI. “So regardless of whether you ask a document question, you generate content in Box Notes, or you go to a hub and ask a question, you get 20 queries per month,” Levie said. This enables power users to continue to take advantage of the AI features in Box without the company having to spend any additional money.