Annual dinner returns honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dec. 27—LIMA — The annual MLK I Have a Dream Banquet is back for another year. The 42nd dinner will welcome Attorney Jonathan Hollingsworth as the evening's guest speaker. According to Dr. Derry Glenn, Hollingsworth is a Lima Senior High School graduate currently residing in Centerville, Ohio.

"We are so excited for him to return home," Glenn said. "We hope everyone will come out for it because he is from our hometown. This year again we will be giving the Furl Williams Award, the Larry Watkins Award, the Mary Coleman Award and the Alberta Shurelds Award — he is a great motivational speaker so we want everyone to come out."

Community members are welcome to attend the event at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14, at Bradfield Community Center, 550 S. Collett St. in Lima.