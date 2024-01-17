Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day prayer service held in Monroe

MONROE — Stephanie Kasprzak said Martin Luther King Jr.'s dedication to community and helping others inspire her own community service career.

Kasprzak, executive director of the Monroe County Opportunity Program, was the main speaker at the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day prayer service, held Monday afternoon at the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Motherhouse Chapel. Several IHM Sisters and event organizers also read verses and offered reflections. The IHM's new director of music and liturgy, Richard (Ricky) Cicco, also was introduced and accompanied several songs.

Stephanie Kasprzak (right), executive director of Monroe County Opportunity Program, spoke at Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. Day prayer service at the IHM Motherhouse. She is shown with Sister Anne Wisda. Kasprzak thanked Sister Anne for her support over the last 19 years.

MCOP began in 1965, as an effort in this community to reduce poverty, assist those with low incomes and help people find housing. Today, MCOP offers food distributions, provides dignity to older adults and hosts youth activities at the Opportunity Center at the Arthur Lesow Community Center, Kasprzak said. She became MCOP’s director 19 years ago.

“I think about the great love in my heart. I was born on Valentine’s Day, so I had a great start. A lot of goodwill kept that spirit in my heart,” she told the service’s attendees.

Kasprzak said, like King, she works to transfer that love to the communities she serves. Her first job at age 23, just after graduating from Eastern Michigan University, was in a domestic violence shelter.

She was inspired by the women, who found themselves being abused and betrayed by those they believed loved them.

Stephanie Kasprzak is shown at Monday's prayer service. In the background is Richard (Ricky) Cicco of Toledo, the IHM's new director of music and liturgy. He began his new job on Monday.

“I admired the resilience of the women. To get up and get their kids up every day,” she said.

Today at MCOP, she and staff strive to give a “voice to everyone.”

“Their voices are heard. It’s not always good; it’s not always fun to hear. Hate seeps in," she said. "But we need to hear every voice. We have to accept it with love in our hearts."

King supported non-violent actions. Kasprzak said people today still have the same decision to make.

“Everyday we have a choice: put love in the world or put hate in the world. An awful lot choose hate,” Kasprzak said.

She encourages her MCOP staff to keep going, even though their work is difficult.

“I tell staff, ‘everyday is a gift.’ We have to build resilience to keep doing this," she said.

Kasprzak ended her reflection by thanking Sister Anne Wisda, who invited Kasprzak to speak at the service. Since Kasprzak started at MCOP, Sister Anne has sent her cards of encouragement.

IHM Sisters and prayer service organizers are shown at Monday's service at the IHM Motherhouse.

“She always knows when to put love back into my heart,” Kasprzasaid.

Several others offered readings at Monday’s prayer service. Sister Joan Kusak read Micah 4:2-3. Sister Elizabeth Walters read King’s Nobel Prize acceptance speech from Dec. 10, 1966. Monica McGowan read Colossians 3:12-14.

Sister Monica Stuhlreyer read portions of King’s "Letters from Birmingham Jail." In the letter, King spoke of African Americans’ long wait for freedom.

“We have waited 340 years for our God-given and constitutional rights,” King said in the speech.

Songs included “World Peace Prayer” and “We Have a Dream."

Sister Anne offer petitions for Monroe County, including an end to discrimination, prejudice and homeless and relief for those who struggle with addiction. Prayers also were offered for local community service organizations: MCOP, Philadelphia House, Selah’s House, Salvation Army Shelter, God Works! food ministry, Oaks of Righteousness, the IHM community and the Stronger Together Huddle.

Jen Shankie, Justice, Peace and Sustainability Office coordinator, introduced Kasprzak and also Cicco of Toledo, who began his new music and liturgy job on Monday.

Cicco had been director of music and liturgy at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church in Toledo. He also had ministered at St. Jerome Church in Walbridge, Ohio and was director of Salesian leadership at St. Francis de Sales School in Toledo.

"Ricky is a skilled musician and plays the piano, organ and saxophone," the IHM Communications department said. "He also is a trained cantor with an excellent singing voice. When Ricky visited our IHM website, he shared with his wife that he felt a strong connection with the IHM mission and values. Ricky brings many musical and liturgical gifts, an energetic friendly spirit and an openness to learn and to know the congregation."

