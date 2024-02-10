CARTHAGE, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers take time to get input on legislation from those they represent.

The annual “Eggs and Issues” legislative briefing kickoff for 2024 took place Friday morning (2/9) at the Carthage Water and Electric community room — with Missouri Senator, Jill Carter in attendance.

The event was put on by the Carthage Chamber of Commerce — allowing elected officials to update the public on current bills in the works in Jefferson City — and getting input on where priorities should shift next.

“It’s one of the pillar definitions of what it means to represent people. I am always hungry to have them come and have dialogue because that helps us be able to be truer to the principles and values of the people that we serve,” said Senator Carter.

“We can hear about their legislative priorities, everything that they are working on and then when we see them later on in the legislative session, we will be able to follow up and hear how those bills and all that legislation has progressed through,” said Carthage Chamber of Commerce President, Julie Reams.

The next Eggs and Issues will be at the Joplin Family Worship Center on Friday, March 15.

