Annual Fallen Soldiers motorcycle ride to make stop in Williams

Sep. 21—Participants of the 14th annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride will be making a visit to Williams on Sept. 29.

A procession beginning at Loves Truck Stop in Williams will depart at 10:15 a.m. and continue down Marguerite Street to Town Square. There, at approximately 10:30 a.m., a ceremony will be held to honor the family of Rueben "Boy" Lopez, an Army private first class who passed away in 2011 while deployed in Afghanistan.

The Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride is an annual event in which riders escort the Fallen Soldiers Memorial flame through numerous states to honor America's fallen service members. Each year, the group selects different families to honor who have lost a loved one while in service. Gloria Estrada, Lopez's mother, said she is expecting to receive a plaque during the ceremony but that the rest will be a surprise.

The Fallen Soldiers Memorial flame was officially lit on Sept. 9 in Eugene, Oregon, and will remain lit throughout the ride to represent the life, spirit, service, and sacrifice of each fallen service member.

Lopez, a lifelong Williams resident, was 26 years old when he joined the Army and lost his life approximately one year later while traveling in an armored vehicle referred to as an MRAP. Estrada said her son's vehicle ran over a roadside bomb killing him and the other four passengers.

The ceremony and procession in Williams will be free and open to the public and is expected to last around 45 minutes. For more information about this event and ceremony, contact Don Parsons, Colusa County Veterans Services officer, at 530-458-0388.