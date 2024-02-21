Annual Free Museum Sacramento returns in March

(FOX40.COM) –The 26th annual Free Museum Sacramento event that allows guests to explore parts of local history at no cost is scheduled to return next month.

Sacramento-area museums are scheduled to collaborate for the 26th consecutive year to host a free museum experience, according to the event’s website. This year, more than 20 museums located throughout the greater Sacramento area are expected to present a free two-day “museum weekend” from March 2-3.

Are there still active gold mines in California?

Although the event is free, advance tickets are required because capacity is limited, according to the event page. Availability may fluctuate by museum.

“All guests must pre-register for free admission, otherwise, regular admission fees will apply,” Sacramento Area Museums said.

Free Museum Sacramento is sponsored by KTXL FOX40, Sacramento Regional Transit, Outward, and Sacramento 365. For tickets or more information visit www.sacmuseums.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.