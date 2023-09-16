Annual German festival continues

Sep. 16—TRAVERSE CITY — Sue Lahr said they try to keep the TC Germanfest menu "as authentic as we can."

She and other volunteer bakers gather in the kitchen at Trinity Lutheran Church and School to make three desserts for the annual event: apple strudel, a "blitz torte" and a German chocolate stout cake. Lahr said the torte is "famous in Bavaria" (a state in Germany). The locally-made version is filled with strawberry and rhubarb.

The main dish is brats, which Lahr said are picked up from Frankenmuth. They are served with sauerkraut "that's shipped in from Germany," she added.

German sausages, liverwurst and pretzels are also available. Lahr said the pretzel recipe has been around Trinity for a while, but no one is sure where or who it came from.

"The pretzels sit for days, rotating," Lahr said. "It's like the pretzels you'd find at the store but seasoned with herbs and spices. People ask for them."

The menu will incorporate local brews as much as possible. Lahr said they use Silver Spruce Brewing Company beer in their brats because "it's a German-style beer." Plus, beer from the Filling Station Microbrewery is an ingredient in the chocolate cake.

Event manager Sherry Galbraith said this is the 11th year for TC Germanfest. The festival began as a way to "open the doors to the community" and fundraise for the church and school, she said.

"We are just excited to have made it through COVID," Galbraith said.

The event features German beer (Hofbrau), music and more — all under a big tent, she said.

"We touch on all five senses," Galbraith said. "Some people dress up. You can dance if you want."

Additionally, Soul Squeeze Cellars, one of the event sponsors, made a Gewürztraminer (German wine) specifically for this event. Galbraith said this is new this year.

She added that attendees can also walk through the school gym to view this year's auction items. People can bid on auction items through Sept. 24. Proceeds and donations benefit the school.

The TC Germanfest will take place from 6-10:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Trinity Lutheran Church and School.

Tickets are $45 in advance and include food and live music. Drink tokens are available to purchase on site.

Though TC Germanfest is for adults ages 21 and older only, everyone is invited to Familienfest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 23. Food, crafts and games are available for all ages. For more information on next weekend's events, visit tcgermanfest.org.