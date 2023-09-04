Annual 'I Heart Neihart' Festival wraps up
Annual 'I Heart Neihart' Festival wraps up
It has been 15 years since Diddy threw the first White Party in the Hamptons, an event that brought together an unmatched collection of A-listers for a culture-defining event.
InvestFest, a two-day financial festival, brought in big-time business headliners, focused on financial lessons, and frankly made financial education fun.
The Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class previews huge tech in a small package. It's said to go up to 750 miles on a charge thanks to new battery tech.
Investors will face a holiday-shortened week after a run of economic data pared back bets on additional rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
John Romero provides an engrossing oral history of how the classic FPS game was created in his new book, DOOM Guy: Life in First Person.
This versatile hybrid will see you through fall and beyond.
Although several key films have been bumped due to strikes, expect a slew of buzzy blockbusters and award contenders this fall.
You'll always pass the vibe check with these hacks. The post The 3 hairstyles you need to know for any music festival this year | Pretty Beautiful appeared first on In The Know.
Sony is bumping up the annual prices of all three PlayStation Plus plans by as much as $40 per year. The changes take effect on September 6th.
'My new best little friend': This mini music maker delivers next-level sound — and it has over 60,000 Amazon shoppers jamming.
Amelia Earhart's 1937 Cord 812 Phaeton convertible is about to go on display on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
Meanwhile, a third of organizations are using generative AI "regularly" in at least one business function, a McKinsey report shows. Given the massive (and apparently growing) addressable market, it comes as no surprise that Google Cloud is pushing hard -- very hard -- to stay abreast. During its annual Cloud Next conference, Google announced updates to Vertex AI, its cloud-based platform that provides workflows for building, training and deploying machine learning models.
At Cloud Next, its annual user conference, Google Cloud today announced the launch of the fifth generation of its tensor processing units (TPUs) for AI training and inferencing. Google announced the fourth version of its custom processors in 2021, but it only became available to developers in 2022. Compared to the last generation, this version promises to deliver a 2x improvement in training performance per dollar and a 2.5x improvement in inferencing performance per dollar.
Duet AI, Google's collection of generative AI features for text summarization, organizing data and more, is expanding to new products and services in Google Cloud. At its annual Cloud Next conference, Google announced that Duet AI -- still in preview with general availability set for sometime later this year -- can now assist with code refactoring, or improving code by making small changes without altering the code's overall external behavior. In a developer's preferred software development environment, they can open a Duet AI-powered chat window and write a natural language prompt (e.g.
At its annual Cloud Next conference, Google Cloud today announced the general availability of Cloud Spanner Data Boost. Data Boost is a fully managed serverless service that allows users to analyze their data in Google Cloud's globally distributed database via services like BigQuery, Spark on Dataproc or Dataflow without impacting the transactional workflows in Spanner. "It's a breakthrough technology that delivers high-performance, on-demand processing of operational data with near zero impact on customers' business-critical applications," explained Andi Gutmans, VP and GM, Databases at Google Cloud.
Jio Financial Services, the financial services unit of Mukesh Ambani-run Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, plans to expand to merchant lending and insurance, Ambani said at Reliance's annual general meeting in a speech that is likely to have repercussions for countless startups. "JFS will massively increase financial services penetration by transforming and modernising them with a digital-first approach that simplifies financial products, reduces cost of service and expands reach to every citizen through easily accessible digital channels," he said.
Mukesh Ambani will lead Reliance Industries for five more years and groom and mentor his children to take the $200 billion Indian oil-to-telecom giant to greater heights of growth and value in the decades ahead. As part of the succession plan, Reliance Industries appointed Ambani's children -- Isha, Akash and Anant -- as non-executive directors to the board, while wife Nita steps down from the board to focus on the Reliance Foundation charity. "Together with the board and all my longtime colleagues, I shall further enrich Reliance’s unique institutional culture, which has sustained your company’s perpetual and exponential growth," said Ambani, Asia's richest man, at the company's annual general meeting Monday.
The family revealed new details about the cause of Bronny's sudden cardiac arrest on Friday and expressed optimism that he'll "return to basketball in the very near future."
The defect is described as significant but treatable.
Our long-term wrap-up of a year spent in the 2022 BMW 330e xDrive sedan.