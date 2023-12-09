Annual holiday-themed 5K supports organization helping children with incarcerated parents

Runners of all ages trekked through a Butler County park Saturday to help make Christmas special for hundreds of children around Pittsburgh.

This unique 5K called for dressing up, so runners showed up to Graham Park in Cranberry Township in Christmas costumes, colorful leggings and sneakers.

“It’s actually a great run; it’s a pretty smooth course. And this year is better than last year because last year the course was covered with a little bit of rain,” said runner Chris Black.

This is Black’s third year participating in Run Santa Run, a holiday-themed race with several dates in three states. In Pennsylvania, the run supports Amachi Pittsburgh — an organization that helps children of parents serving time in prison.

“We are out here benefiting Amachi Pittsburgh, so we collect toys, unwrapped toys... and we have an opportunity for participants to donate money,” said event manager Jessika Coltz.

“I actually donated a dinosaur for a little boy and a Barbie doll because my daughter loved Barbie dolls growing up,” Black said.

Another popular donated toy was board games, which Amachi Pittsburgh representatives see as a good thing.

“I think games are really important because, you know, it gives the parent a time to interact... it brings the family together,” said Chalet Allen of Amachi Pittsburgh.

All three Run Santa Run races around Pittsburgh sold out, including one in South Park on Sunday.

