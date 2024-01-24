Annual homeless count underway in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An annual count of people experiencing homelessness, sheltered or unsheltered, got underway Tuesday in Johnson City.

It is called a PIT, or Point In Time count, and according to those conducting the count, it helps determine how much funding and resources are needed to help those experiencing homelessness.

Emily Krepps is an East Tennessee State University pharmacy student helping the Appalachian Regional Coalition Against Homelessness with the count. She said that over the past four years, the number of people experiencing homelessness has increased.

“So, it’s important to get an accurate count so we can, like, lobby to allocate the right amount of resources for people,” Krepps said.

For the PIT count, volunteers ask people questions about where they are staying for the night and more.

“People can volunteer as much information as they like,” Krepps said. “And we ask about veteran status, if they’ve ever served, disabilities, how long they’ve been experiencing house-lessness, how many times they’ve been houseless in the last three years, and also other demographics like race and gender and things like that.”

ETSU associate professor Emily Flores said she is seeing more unhoused people this year than in the past.

“I’d rather the count be lower than higher, though. I’d rather the accurate number be lower,” Flores said. “So I hope that we get the resources we need and we’re able to put them where our unsheltered neighbors want them to be, instead of where the rest of us that are sheltered think they should be.”

Flores said the PIT count can also help direct those experiencing homelessness to the resources they need at that moment.

“So that’s a part of it too, is providing love in the moment, not just a count for the future.”

Although ETSU HealthBridge is an interprofessional student and faulty organization, Flores and Krepps said others can still help.

They said the Salvation Army, the Good Samaritan Ministries, the Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church and the Johnson City Downtown Day Center are some other places can help unhoused people.

The PIT count will continue on Wednesday. It will account for where people stayed the night on Tuesday, January 23.

PIT counts are also happening nationwide.

