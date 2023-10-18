Annual horror show returns to Howard County Historical Society's museum

Oct. 18—There will be several murders in the Seiberling Mansion this weekend.

"From Dark Pages," a theatrical show that has been performed at the Seiberling Mansion, 1200 W. Sycamore St., for the past few years, is returning for its seventh rendition this weekend.

The show brings horror and science fiction authors like Bram Stoker, H.G. Wells and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle to life. Their fictional characters also make appearances while Sherlock Holmes and audience members attempt to apprehend Jack the Ripper.

Heather Voltz is the director behind this year's iteration. Although she's performed in the Howard County Historical Society's show twice — taking the role of Edgar Allen Poe and Sherlock Holmes — she's never directed the play.

"It's been a very different experience doing a lot more behind the scenes stuff," Voltz said. "But some of these actors have been here since the beginning so it's always really exciting to see them take on new parts."

Voltz said the transition to a directorial role has been "a little bit crazy." Compared to when she was a performer and only had to worry about herself and any co-stars she shared a scene with, she now has to make sure every scene is running smoothly.

However, Voltz said her previous experiences with the show have helped. She knows how the show is supposed to work and had a few new ideas going into the production.

"I knew it was going to be a big project, but it was a much bigger project than I had even imagined it was going to be," Voltz said. "But it's been great. I love it."

Sheyenne Adams has served as this year's stage manager.

Adams didn't even know about the annual show until they started working for the Historical Society. But as a Halloween enthusiast, they jumped at the opportunity to work on the show once they learned about it.

"Thank goodness for that," Voltz said with a chuckle. "They've kept me sane."

"It's super exciting to work with people who have been here for a long time and know what they're doing, and then just bring that fresh spin to it," Adams said. They later added, "I've been so pleasantly surprised by how talented the actors are."

The majority of the show will be held inside the Seiberling. In previous years, while social distancing was encouraged, the show was performed outside. The Historical Society began hosting the majority of the show in the mansion again last year.

The director said she's glad the show is back inside. The late 1800s architecture helps transport audience members to the play's Victorian-era England setting.

"It feels a lot more authentic," Voltz said.

The director also noted that last year marked the first time the show's entire script was used. In previous years, modular scenes were cut or switched around due to smaller casts and to keep audience members guessing which monsters would make an appearance. The full script will be performed again this year.

For the first time, the Historical Society will offer a show accessible to people with mobility issues on Saturday. The entire show will be held on the first floor and chairs will be available for audience members.

Usually, the show requires audience members to tour all three floors of the Seiberling.

Going into the last week of rehearsals, Voltz said she's feeling good about the upcoming weekend performances.

"Everyone has really dug into their characters," Voltz said.

James Bennett III can be reached at 765-454-8580 or james.bennett@kokomotribune.com.