Annual jail report published

Apr. 20—GREENSBURG — Decatur County Sheriff Bill Meyerrose and Jail Commander Mike Eggleston have published the Decatur County Sheriff's Office Annual Jail Report for 2022 and recently presented it to the Decatur County Commissioners.

The report consisted of 16 pages of jail inspection notes with a seven page summary written by Meyerrose and Eggleston.

The jail at 601 S. Ireland Street has 242 beds available including all holding and isolation cells.

The average daily population last year was 118.95 males and 27.44 females, with a daily average total of 146.39 inmates.

The facility had one in-custody death in 2022, nine attempted suicides and two inmate altercations that resulted in moderate bodily injury.

There were no escapes from the facility in 2022, and there were no juveniles housed there.

The report detailed all the services provided to inmates including dental, medical health, mental health, health insurance and religious services.

The jail also offered programming for inmates with a goal of rehabilitation including the faith-based REC (Residents Encounter Christ) and the secular Moral Reconation therapy.

The jail had a 53 percent employee turnover rate in 2022, and employed 25 full-time staff members including the jail commander and the assistant jail commander, one maintenance supervisor, one kitchen deputy, four corporals, and 16 deputies.

Listed as "unfunded needs" was an additional building that "would be extremely beneficial to the Detention Center."

The building would serve multiple purposes including use as an evacuation area for cell blocks in the event of a fire and an area for training both the patrol and detention staff.

"Overall, we've got a really good staff and they know what they're doing," Sheriff Bill Meyerrose said. "Mike Eggleston has done a really good job of overseeing the jail, so I'm pleased with the personnel issues at this point in time."

The sheriff also said a big issue is not having fencing around the rear of the facility.

"It's going up now, but we were concerned about what to do if we needed to evacuate all these people," he said. "The work flow is nice for the inmates and the staff, and it's a very nice facility."

Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-651-0876 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com