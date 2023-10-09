Annual Kent Interfaith Alliance CROP Walk scheduled for Oct. 15

The Kent Interfaith Alliance will host its annual CROP Walk from 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 15 at 605 Ravenna Road in Streetsboro. All Portage County residents are encouraged to participate.

Each team is invited to come and walk at their preferred time.

CROP Hunger Walks are community-based walk fundraising events held across the U.S. to support the global mission of Church World Service, a faith-based organization that responds to hunger, poverty, displacement and disaster situations across the world, according to the CROP Walk website.

Those interested in registering can do so on the CROP Walk website. Of the funds raised, 25% will be allocated to Kent Social Services to support the agency's food pantry and hot meal programs.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Annual CROP Walk to raise money for Kent Social Services