Annual Lehigh basketball showcase honors Club Blu shooting victims
Annual basketball showcase at Lehigh Senior High School honors the lives of two Club Blu shooting victims
Annual basketball showcase at Lehigh Senior High School honors the lives of two Club Blu shooting victims
Another star appears set to leave Paris Saint-Germain.
All eyes will be on Brock Purdy's elbow before the season starts.
With more than 10,000 five-star reviews, this jump starter has a serious army of fans.
Over 56,000 Amazon shoppers love these, so snap them up while they're only $20.
Here are some of the notable instances during the nearly 3½-hour ceremony that had a big-time Texas flavor but a Midwest ending.
Ronaldo is once again a champion.
The "Sopranos" actor spoke about the challenges surrounding scenes he did with actress Drea de Matteo.
Twitter, Reddit, GitHub and Spotify all went down intermittently that day, victims of what was at the time one of the largest distributed denial-of-service attacks in history. DDoS attacks had existed for years before 2016, but the fact that this one incident took down so many major services drew the attention of people who didn't know much about cybersecurity. Since then, no DDoS attack has ever been so newsworthy, but the problem hasn’t gotten away.
Wade lands at an intersection of a historical player with undeniable bona fides while also managing to be a tantalizing “what if” figure.
Cooper is now the early favorite as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft with scouts already making him a priority the last two years.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
As the genre turns 50, hip-hop legends, fans and more are helping to mark the musical milestone. Here's why.
"There is a sense of relief, and celebration, in seeing someone else receive justice." How Tory Lanez's sentencing is impacting other abuse survivors.
Dreamy '70s elegance is having a moment. These caftans are the ideal dresses for soaking up the rest of summer.
AI and climate change represent two ways humans may ravage life as we know it on Earth, but the former can also help with the consequences of the latter. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) revealed a new program today that uses AI to detect wildfires. Created in partnership with the University of California San Diego, the Alert California AI program takes feeds from 1,032 360-degree rotating cameras and uses AI to “identify abnormalities within the camera feeds.” It then notifies emergency services and other authorities to check if a potential blaze warrants a response.
Grab the 'holy crap this product is so good' gizmo while it's on mega sale.
Try a medium-firm option, says an expert. These from Sealy, Beautyrest and more start at just $220.
Are whole-body MRIs necessary to see if you are healthy? Here's what experts say.
This adidas best seller is comfy, stylish, comes in a wide size range for all genders and, best of all, pairs perfectly with everything you already own.
Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State don't have too many options after being left behind, but it's clear which school will drive the conversation to a conclusion.