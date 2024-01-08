Annual lutefisk dinner is set for Marine on St. Croix

It’s time for lutefisk, meatballs, boiled potatoes, rice pudding and other Swedish fare.

Christ Lutheran Church in Marine on St. Croix is hosting its traditional all-you-can-eat Swedish dinner from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 18.

Also on the menu: white sauce, coleslaw, pickled beets, cranberries, brown beans, lefse, Swedish rye bread and traditional Scandinavian cookies.

The dinner is $25 each; children 16 and under eat free.

All proceeds directly support local, national and international mission projects.

For more information, go to clcmarine.org/events.

Related Articles