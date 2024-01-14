The 23rd annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Fellowship Breakfast, a staple of Nashville's Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations, has been postponed as the year's first winter storm approaches Tennessee.

Organizers with the event, which was set to be held at the Tennessee State Musuem on Monday, Jan. 15, sent out the notice Sunday morning ahead of the holiday weekend's predicted winter storm.

"While we will miss connecting with you as planned, we look forward to celebrating with you in the near future," the statement said.

The Nashville Weather Service issues a winter storm warning Sunday morning, as forecasts show "dangerous" frigid temperatures and predicted snowfall anywhere between 2 and 6 inches.

Keep up with The Tennessean's winter storm coverage here.

Have a story to tell? Reach Angele Latham by email at alatham@gannett.com, by phone at 931-623-9485, or follow her on Twitter at @angele_latham

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Annual MLK breakfast postponed due to inclement weather