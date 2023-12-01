Annual 'Parade of Lights' brings holiday cheer to Lodi community

The City of Lodi’s 28th annual Parade of Lights lit up the downtown streets with hundreds of spectators watching in wonder. Churches, schools and small businesses decorated floats in spectacular holiday lights as they drove down the streets of downtown Lodi Thursday night. Performance groups, such as local marching bands and dance teams, also participated in the parade. Lodi Mayor Mikey Hothi said the number of people involved in the 2023 parade was incredible and one of the biggest in the event’s history.

