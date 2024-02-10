Annual profiling report on agenda

Feb. 10—The Commissioners Court will receive a presentation of the 2023 TCOLE (Texas Commission on Law Enforcement) Racial Profiling Report for Walker County during the regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Feb. 12.

The meeting is set for 9 a.m. at the Walker County Courthouse. Also on the agenda, the Emergency Medical Services will request to purchase a reserve, used Frazer ambulance not to cost more than $50K.

The Commissioner's Court is expected to approve a $75K payment to Riverside SUD for a generator and installation, as agreed in a contract from June 7, 2022. The item is just coming to the court due to delays in delivery times for the generator.

Under the Commissioners Court section of the agenda, Walker County Subdivision Policy will be discussed at the request of Commissioner Ronnie White; closing the Dipping Vat at the precinct line for safety concerns due to flooding at the request of Commissioner Brandon Decker; changes to the DPS Interlocal Agreement for Failure to Appear programs due to recent legislature changes; and discuss the Thomas Lake Road Community by Judge Colt Christian.

In other business, the Court will hold a workshop to discuss Ellison Development.

Under the Planning and Development portion of agenda, the court will discuss and take action on:

Far East Land Limited, LLC request for variance to Section 84, Table 84.1 of the Walker County Subdivision Regulations regarding curb and gutter requirements for the proposed Sasson Pines Mobile Home and RV Community project;

Far East Land Limited, LLC request for variance to Section 4.37 of the Walker County Subdivision Regulations regarding FEMA floodplain study requirements for the proposed Sasson Pines Mobile Home and RV Community project;

Far East Land Limited, LLC request for variance to Section 83.3.3 of the Walker County Subdivision Regulations regarding minimum offset requirements for the proposed Sasson Pines Mobile Home and RV Community project;

Far East Land Limited, LLC request for variance to Section 84, Table B4.1 of the Walker County Subdivision Regulations regarding minimum pavement width requirements for the proposed Sasson Pines Mobile Home and RV Community project;

Walker County ESD2 request for waiver of permit fees for proposed new Station 79 on Hawthorne Road — Pct. 4;

Gene C. Browning request for variance to Section(s) 5.1 and 5.3 of the Walker County Subdivision Regulations in order to subdivide/convey three (3) portions of Living Waters Subdivision by metes and bounds description without revision of plat;

Wanda Copeland request for variance to Section 82.9 and 84.6 of the Walker County Subdivision Regulations regarding 20' utility easement and 70' right of way requirements;

34. Discuss and take action on Eric and Amanda Anderson request for variance regarding right of way requirements for Wildwood Shores Subdivision;

Waverly Manors at High Meadow Development, LLC request for waiver of 25% additional submittal fees for [Plat# 2023-010] The Manors Subdivision.

This synopsis does not reflect the totality of the Court's agenda but a summary. The Commissioners Court meet in the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave, Rm. 104. The next scheduled regular meeting is 9 a.m. Feb. 26. These sessions are live streamed via Zoom or YouTube. For more information, log on to www.co.walker.tx.us/commissioners.