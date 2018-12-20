Annual Review of the ETF Trends

For the better part of 2018, markets have been under the spell of technology stocks. And FAANGs were at the helm, bewildering investors with stunning earnings, but also shocking them with data breach scandals or disappointing guidance.

Emerging markets have had a rough year. Turkey and Argentina were caught in a currency storm bot, seeing their notes sink abruptly. Aluminum and steel prices spiked on President Trump’s tariffs announcement, while oil reached four-year highs on Iran sanctions only to reverse on supply glut fears. Benchmark treasuries hit seven-year highs amid robust economic data and ultra-low unemployment. Last but not least, a refurbished NAFTA deal gave the U.S. administration an impulse to push further in its attempt to reduce the massive trade gap it holds with China.

The Year Markets Followed Technology to the Moon and Back

Weighing 21% of the S&P 500, the technology sector has the biggest clout over markets in nearly two decades. The most beloved in the sector, the FAANG stocks were constantly on investors’ monitors in 2018 with their staggering performances or horrible flops.

An impressive January laid the foundation for a robust year that never came for the tech sector and especially the FAANGs. February’s volatility and the Dow Jones (DIA A-) 1,500 point plunge, the largest on record, spooked investors as fears of rising yields and their impact on future earnings briefly eclipsed the positive effect of the fiscal stimulus. President Trump’s $1.5 trillion tax cut and $300 billion in federal spending lifted U.S. economic growth to an annualized 3.5%, surpassing EU’s 1.9%.

Tech behemoths continued to take hits from escalating trade tensions as the likes of Apple (AAPL) brought 20% of its revenues from China in 2017 while Microsoft (MSFT) sourced half of its products from the Asian country. Although insulated from a sales perspective, Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Google (GOOG) stand to lose big if a full-blown trade war erupts and China retaliates much harder. This would cause a slowdown in economic activity inside the U.S. and possibly the European Union, hurting sales.

October and November brought down the tech sector to its knees, all companies in the acronym entering bear territory as of November 26. Facebook started suffering much earlier, a data breach scandal that sent tremors in the social media world managing to wipe 10% of its market cap. Much worse was the 19% drop on July 26 as the California-based company reported a miss on revenue and global daily active users. Sliced orders for Apple, lowered guidance for Amazon and Netflix and bubble-like valuations for all the tech giants were cited by analysts as reasons for the recent drop.

On a brighter note, artificial intelligence grows on every level. 52% of businesses in the U.S. and EU are actively investing in AI, while 31% are planning to do so in the near future. Machine learning models are set to cause major disruptions in nearly all areas of the economy. Amazon and Apple are investing in their virtual agents and speech recognition. AI-optimized silicon chips are employed by Google and IBM (IBM) while General Electric (GE) is using digital twin/AI modeling to monitor its engines and turbines in order to predict failures with cloud-hosted software models of the machines.

