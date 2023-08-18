Annual show focuses on gardens, gutters, garages and more

Aug. 18—May Royal Drive, largely known as the home of Western Carolina State Fairgrounds, is getting some extra traffic this weekend, with the 12th annual Aiken Standard Home and Garden Show underway Aug. 18-19.

"This type of event is fantastic for any sort of home-services business that's out there, and that's exactly what we do," said Blake Johnson, sales manager for Sparkle Soft Wash, one of the businesses represented at this year's gathering.

"There are companies here who are installing gutters, who are doing ... landscaping design and stuff like that, and exterior cleaning is obviously part of that. This is fantastic for an exterior cleaning business."

The concept of "soft wash" is in contrast to the idea of "pressure washing," and is applicable to houses and driveways, he said. "We also provide roof washes and gutter cleanouts."

Sponsoring this year's event is Tub Doctor, which serves several counties in South Carolina and Georgia, aiming to "transform your outdated bathroom into a beautiful and comfortable oasis in your home," according to its website.

Ben Stephenson, Tub Doctor's project manager, said his company stays busy throughout the year and is experiencing steady growth.

Also focusing largely on water — and prevention of water damage — is Cody Hamilton, production manager for DEPENDaCOAT, based in Martinez, Georgia. The event represents familiar territory, he said.

"We do just about every home show that comes around, especially in Aiken and Augusta," he added, noting that the presentation comes via a combination of video ("our 'before' and 'after'") and a display of paint samples, shingles and other possible material used in a DEPENDaCOAT installation.

Among other contributor's to Friday's festivities were such businesses as Aiken Pest Control, Southern Siding and Window Company, Concrete Coatings of the South, Paladin Garage Door and CounterSync and Showers.

Admission to the event is $1 optional donation for anyone 12 or older (and free otherwise). All fees are donated to Children's Place, an Aiken-based facility aiming, as described in promotional material, "to protect, heal, and strengthen children and families from the impact of trauma and other adverse experiences through education, treatment, and prevention services."

The location is 561 May Royal Drive, off US 1. Parking is free. Friday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Saturday event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.