Annual TET Reunion honors Veterans in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hundreds of Veterans and their loved ones visited the Taylor County Expo Center for the 37th annual TET Reunion.

Every year, Veterans from Texas and across the country gather to pay tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives while serving in the Vietnam War and those who were lost after. Army Veteran Edwin Griffin, who served in the Vietnam War, is a regular attendee of this reunion. He comes back every year to enjoy the camaraderie with his fellow Veterans and to see some familiar faces.

“Primarily it’s because I know they are coming and I want to make sure that the stories they tell about me are true,” Griffin said with a chuckle. “We had a great time in Vietnam together and we survived together and I just love these guys.”

Attendees had the opportunity to visit different booths with resources for Veterans. Some booths also featured war memorabilia for attendees to view, and there was a raffle that funds the event each year.

