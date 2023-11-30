Annual Tularosa luminaria event scheduled for Christmas Eve

Tularosa Arts and History Council will host its luminaria event on Christmas Eve, an event that organizers say has been happening annually for over 50 years.

Organizer Jennifer Gruger said the one-night evening involves the entire community.

"It's a lot of work for everyone that helps out and contributes. It may not seem like a lot but having to fill the bag with sand and a candle back-to-back can get tiring," Gruger said. "We also have donors contributing to get bags and candles because it can get expensive. In previous years we have had donations from the Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club."

Gruger said the weather last year prevented the town from lighting the bags but that never stops the Arts and History council from planning and preparing each year.

"We always line-up the bags throughout the town no matter what the case may be. Sometimes we just can't light them because of the weather," Gruger said. "There was once where two years in a row we were unable to light the bags because of the weather."

Gruger said the event never gets cancelled and encouraged visitors to travel to Tularosa to enjoy the event.

"It didn't originate in New Mexico, but it is a very New Mexican thing. It is something that you would definitely want to see," she said.

"Bags lined up as you drive in through the main highway and of course you need to drive slow, very slow, but it's great. People drive through and start to see the Christmas lights as well. It's just a big tradition, it's free, and it's beautiful. People should definitely come and enjoy."

What to know about the luminarias in Tularosa.

While the event is free to attend, donations can be made at the Tularosa Arts and History Council website to contribute to luminaria kits.

Tularosa residents who want to purchase "luminaria kits" can contact Tularosa Arts and History Council member Michael Gruger as early as Dec. 4.

Kits cost 25 cents. Gruger said people drive to Tularosa from all over to purchase kits and to see the luminaria display.

"The night is really an entire community effort. We have people from Las Cruces come and purchase kits for their own events. We'll even have people from our own community just light luminarias at the cemetery for their loved ones, and across all roads," he said.

He said the Arts and History council only asks drivers to be cautious the night of the event.

"We just want everyone to enjoy the night but be careful. Drive careful because people will be out walking around and setting up their displays," Michael said. "Also, driving slow in general just to enjoy the lights and if the situation allows for it, dimming your lights. We want everyone to be safe, there's people taking pictures and just enjoying it."

He said there will be roughly 14,000 candles to display not including those purchased by residents or other businesses.

To volunteer, purchase kits, or for more information call 505-350-4531.

What to know if you're going

When: 6 p.m. through midnight on Dec. 24

Where: Throughout Tularosa, beginning on U.S. Highway 54/St. Francis Drive

Juan Corral can be reached at JCorral@gannett.com or on X, formerly Twitter at @Juan36Corr.

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: Tularosa to hold its annual Christmas Eve luminaria event