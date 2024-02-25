Annual UNICO charity gala kicked off in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Show tunes, ball gowns, and what you can only assume to be the best pasta dinner in town.

The UNICO Scranton Chapter held its annual charity ball at the Radisson Hotel.

The theme at this year’s gala was “A Night in Broadway” with musical-inspired decorations that made the event feel like a night in the Big Apple.

More than 250 guests attended the gala to support the largest Italian-American service organization in the states, and of course enjoy performances from local as well as city artists, plus that authentic pasta dinner.

Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA fundraising gala

This year’s honors went to one UNICO member for her two-decade contribution to the organization.

“I’m absolutely humbled by the whole entire evening just I’m speechless and I’m sure as the evening progresses. I’m gonna be in tears because this is my family. these are my friends and that’s what’s so great about being Italian,” said Melanie Naro executive director at the UNICO National Scranton Chapter.

UNICO promotes Italian heritage and culture, by supporting charitable events in northeast Pennsylvania.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.