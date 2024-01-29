Annual Vegas-themed fundraiser Viva Las Vista returns with a larger crowd

Jan. 29—A crowd of people trickled into The Venue at Brookstone on Friday evening. Tables topped with green felt took up half the event space and a recording of Elvis singing "Viva Las Vegas" played through speakers.

This year's Viva Las Vista, the annual fundraiser that brings in money for Bona Vista's efforts to improve the lives of people with special needs, sold 190 tickets before the event even began.

Each visitor received a bag of 50 poker chips, which would later be exchanged for raffle tickets. On the off chance they ran out of chips, they could purchase another bag of 50 for $20.

At the end of the night, participants would be able to place their raffle tickets in a variety of prize collections.

The prizes included a camping set, J. Edwards treats and tickets to an Indiana University Kokomo sports event.

"We always love doing special events," said Brianne Boles, president of Bona Vista. She added the organization especially enjoys spreading awareness of what their organization does.

Bona Vista offers services for children and adults, including educational services, support services and a residential group home.

Looking out toward the filling event space, Boles noted the fundraiser seems to be growing as the fear of COVID-19 fades.

The Viva Las Vista crowd sprang into action just before 7 p.m., when an announcer told them the games were ready to begin.

Blackjack, taking up seven tables, was among the most popular. The craps and roulette tables were fan favorites, too.

Roy Cooper was among the crowd at the craps table. He explained he enjoys playing craps when he visits Las Vegas. He finds it easy enough to analyze.

Between rounds, Cooper explained he and his wife have friends who attend the fundraiser annually.

It was his first time attending Viva Las Vista and he was appreciating the parents' night out.

"This is awesome," Copper said. "I think it's a wonderful fundraiser. It's interactive, it gets people excited."

Each of the dealers were volunteers from Broad Ripple Sertoma.

Larry Montag, head of the organization, explained the group rents out games and dealers to raise money for a variety of organizations. Namely, he added, they donate money to Riley Hospital for Children and Noble Industries, which provides job training to people with special needs.

The organization has raised $3.1 million since forming, he added, and aims to raise $150,000 this year.

Montag said the fundraising efforts are more entertaining to him than simply selling chocolates or flowers.

"I like going to the casino and playing," he said. "It's just as much fun even though I'm not winning or losing."

Montag explained the dealers usually went easy on attendees.

For example, if a dealer dealt himself an ace and a jack at the blackjack table, he could simply redeal instead of automatically winning. It was fairly rare for people to run out of chips.

Niki Shade was among the crowd gathered around a blackjack table. She said the game was her favorite because it combines a bit of skill and knowledge with a little bit of luck.

She said there are many towns the same size as Kokomo that don't have organizations like Bona Vista.

"I'll do anything for them," Shade said. "Everybody deserves a chance to live a normal life."

