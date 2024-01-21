Annual walk to raise money for 21 Guernsey charities

Funds raised by the 26th Saffery Rotary Walk will support 21 Guernsey charities

More than 20 Guernsey organisations will benefit from money raised by an annual charity walk in 2024.

Funds raised by the 26th Saffery Rotary Walk will support 21 Guernsey charities, including those in healthcare, sport and social care.

The 39-mile (62.7 km) walk around the island will begin at St Peter Port, and finish at the Liberation Monument.

Lisa Vizia, Saffery Trust Director, said the money raised made a "real difference... to so many lives".

"The 21 chosen charities are so deserving, and the Guernsey community will benefit immensely from the money raised by this fantastic event," she said.

Registration has opened, and the walk will take place on Saturday 8 June.

Follow BBC Guernsey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.