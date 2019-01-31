Annuities Pitched With a Free Dinner? Be Wary

When a financial adviser invites you to a free meal, complicated, high-cost flavors of annuities are often on the menu.

After years of declining sales, annuities are hot again. Annuity sales in 2018 were projected to top $230 billion--a 13% increase over 2017--reports the Limra Secure Retirement Institute, an industry research group.

Part of the reason for the resurgence is that rising interest rates are increasing payouts, making these insurance products more attractive to investors. But much of the credit for the rebound goes to the demise last year of the fiduciary rule--the U.S. Department of Labor rule that would have required brokers and others to put clients' financial interests ahead of their own when giving retirement-account advice.

Insurers offer several kinds of annuities, from straightforward to downright confusing. Kiplinger's often recommends the plain-vanilla type to retirees: an immediate income annuity that can generate enough income along with Social Security and, perhaps, a pension to cover basic living expenses. But other types--namely, variable and indexed annuities--are complicated, often carry high fees or commissions, and are periodically the subject of investor alerts from regulators.

"Free" Dinners

The more complex flavors of annuities are often on the menu at free dinners staged by financial professionals to attract new clients. David Fuith of Shoreview, Minn., a suburb of St. Paul, attended a few such free dinners, hoping to find an adviser. After a meal of steak and chicken at a restaurant last year, Fuith, an editor at a legal publishing firm, agreed to follow-up meetings with the firm hosting the dinner.

During the third meeting, an adviser recommended an annuity. Fuith says he isn't sure what kind it was, and thinks some details were glossed over, but from his description it appears to have been an indexed annuity. The adviser wanted Fuith to put 90% of his assets held outside IRAs and a 401(k) into the annuity. He also suggested that Fuith sell a mutual fund he had owned for 25 years so he could invest the proceeds in the annuity--although Fuith says that would have triggered a big capital-gains tax bill. But Fuith balked at tying up so much of his money in the annuity.

The adviser said he was willing to negotiate. "My idea would be to put 10% or 20% in an annuity. Their idea was 90%. That's a lot of real estate to negotiate," says Fuith, who didn't buy the annuity. "Maybe I ought to have some modest percentage of my money in annuities," he says, "but I can't invest in something I don't understand."

Gerri Walsh, senior vice president of investor education at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (Finra), says a free-dinner seminar can be a legitimate way for companies to prospect for clients and for consumers to learn about a new product or strategy. "But ultimately, whether the hard sell happens at the seminar or happens later, the person putting on the seminar and providing you with the meal is hoping to do business with you," she says. "If you go to one of these pitches, go with an open mind. But don't go with your checkbook open."

Pros and Cons

Annuities can provide a valuable income stream in retirement, especially for those without a traditional pension. Recognizing this, the government now allows people to use a portion of their pretax 401(k) and IRA money to buy a deferred-income annuity--sometimes called longevity insurance--that would start payouts at, say, age 80. And Congress has been weighing legislation to encourage more employers to offer annuities within their 401(k)s.

Some planners recommend variable annuities to high-income savers who have maxed out their 401(k)s and IRAs and want another tax-deferred investment. Indexed annuities are often pitched as a way for older investors to potentially enjoy some of the upside of the market without losing principal.

Sounds simple enough, but variable and indexed annuities are far from simple, and terms and riders may differ from insurer to insurer. Even some financial experts admit that they have difficulty describing how they work.

"Variable and fixed indexed annuities are the most complex, opaque and conflict-ridden, because they pay the people recommending the annuities the highest commissions and give them other types of perks," says Micah Hauptman, counsel with the Consumer Federation of America.