Annuity rates hit 7pc (but still might be a disaster for your retirement)

The income paid by annuities is on track to hit highs not seen in a decade, with rising bond yields triggering a surge in rates.

But despite the allure of guaranteed income for life, there are good reasons why annuities might not be the right way to fund your retirement.

So just how good are rates at the moment? A 65-year-old with £100,000 can currently buy an annuity paying £7,300 a year, the highest level since last year’s mini-Budget, when a historic sell-off in the bond market sent rates into a momentary frenzy.

Annuities exchange a cash lump sum for a guaranteed income until death. There are various types – and these days you can buy contracts that pay out a guaranteed sum if the holder dies within five years of taking the annuity out, for instance.

You get more money if you qualify for “enhanced” rates because of life limiting conditions. “Fixed-term” annuities can also be a clever way to bridge an income gap (read to the bottom to see how one financial adviser reckons they can generate a 23pc return over five years).

How much annuities pay is largely based on the yield on British government bonds, or “gilts”, which the insurance companies that sell annuities must hold.

However, annuities have long been out of fashion – before “pension freedoms” were introduced in 2015, thousands of savers were pushed into buying annuities. In the years after the financial crisis, low interest rates meant they offered terrible value for money.

Annuities are also irreversible, so people were trapped on appallingly low rates forever. In most cases the income was not linked to inflation, so pensioners’ buying power has been destroyed in the years since. Instead, most retirees today open an “drawdown” account that allows a pension to be invested indefinitely.

When former chancellor George Osborne unveiled the pension reforms, he declared at the dispatch box: “Let me be clear. No-one will have to buy an annuity.”

But a surge in rates in the past six months has seen annuity sales come roaring back – more than 16,000 people bought annuities in the first three months of this year alone, up by more than a fifth compared with the same period last year, according to the Association of British Insurers.

Annuities have not yet matched the peak from last October, when the average pay rate hit 7.4pc, according to financial adviser Retirement Line.

But Mark Ormston, of the firm, said with more interest rate rises on the horizon, pay rates could hit as high as 7.5pc by the end of the year.

“It’s likely that the Bank of England increases interest rates again this year, so annuities could surpass the last peak,” he said. “But next year if interest rates start to fall back, we expect annuity rates to start decreasing steadily too.”

Gary Smith, of the wealth manager Evelyn Partners, said that pensioners can use a combination of both annuities and drawdown in order to fund their retirement.

“More than one annuity can be purchased over the course of a retirement, and fixed-term products are available as well as lifetime ones,” he said.

Mr Ormston added that “fixed-term” annuity rates looked compelling. “If someone used £100,000 to buy £6,000 a year of income for 5 years, totalling £30,000 in income, at the end of the five years £93,136 is guaranteed to be returned.” This would represent a total return of 23pc over five years, he said.

