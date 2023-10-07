Annular solar eclipse 2023: Live updates

A timelapse of the moon passing in front of the sun, leaving just a ring of light visible.

On Oct. 14, 2023, an annular solar eclipse will be visible from much of the Southwestern United States and Central America. This type of eclipse is often referred to as a "ring of fire" due to the distinctive shape the sun takes as it is partially blocked by the moon.

Here, we'll provide live updates as we count down to the "ring of fire" annular solar eclipse.

Ring of fire solar eclipse of 2023 is one week away!

The stage is set for one of the greatest sun events of 2023, if not the greatest skywatching event of the year!

We are officially one week away from the annular solar eclipse of Oct. 14 and is one that could potentially be visible to millions of people across the United States. While not a total solar eclipse, the annular eclipse will offer a "ring of fire" effect for observers in the path of maximum coverage, as the moon will not completely cover the sun during the event. Instead, it will leave a small ring of the sun visible, also called an annulus, hence its name.

Ultimate guide to October's 'ring of fire' solar eclipse

The path of annularity will cross parts of Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas before moving on to Central and South America. If you are not in the path of annularity, you'll be able to see partial solar eclipse, BUT BE SURE TO USE PROTECTIVE SOLAR ECLIPSE GLASSES to protect your eyes and vision.

Here's a look at some of Space.com's resources for the solar eclipse to help you prepare for the event. We'll have daily stories leading up to the event.

How fast will the Oct. 14 annular solar eclipse travel?

How long with the Oct. 14 solar eclipse last?

10 events, viewing parties and festivals for October's 'ring of fire' solar eclipse

10 beauty spots to see October's 'ring of fire annular solar eclipse

Total vs. annular: Why solar eclipses produce totality or a 'ring of fire'



7 places to see rare 'edge effects' during October's 'ring of fire' solar eclipse

Future solar eclipses will all be rings of fire

In the far future, total solar eclipses will be a thing of the past and there's physics behind it.

As we prepare for the upcoming Oct. 14 annular solar eclipse, our skywatching columnist Joe Rao takes a look into the future, when the moon's distance in relation to the Earth will be such that it will no longer totally cover the sun's disk as seen from the Earth's surface.

Here's why all solar eclipses will be rings in the future, and let us know how ready or excited you are for the Oct. 14 solar eclipse!