Anoka County: 2 arrested after firing gun from vehicle, fleeing officers and crashing

Two people were arrested Wednesday after police say they fired a gun from a vehicle and fled when officers tried to pull them over.

Anoka County sheriff’s deputies responded shortly after 1:45 p.m. to reports that the occupants of a BMW sedan shot at three motorcyclists on Lexington Avenue near Constance Boulevard in Ham Lake, according to a news release issued by the Anoka County sheriff’s office.

None of the motorcyclists was injured, and the sedan took off south on Lexington at high speed, the news release said.

A short time later, law enforcement officers from several different agencies spotted the BMW and tried to pull it over. The driver of the sedan fled, driving into oncoming traffic on Minnesota 65 and then on U.S. 10, before striking the squad vehicle of an Anoka County sheriff’s deputy and crashing into a tree near the intersection of Jefferson Street and 91st Avenue in Blaine, the news release said.

The male driver of the BMW and his female passenger were arrested, and the passenger was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The deputy driving the damaged squad vehicle was uninjured.

Blaine police and the sheriff’s office are investigating the incident. No further information was immediately released Wednesday evening.

