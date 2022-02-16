Anoka man charged after traffic stop in stolen vehicle

Feb. 15—LE CENTER — A report about a stolen vehicle led to felony charges being filed against an Anoka man Monday in Le Sueur County District Court.

Michael Charles Weickgenant, 45, faces felonies for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and methamphetamine possession, along with a misdemeanor for driving after revocation.

A criminal complaint states Mankato police were tracking the location of a 2021 Nissan Rouge that had been reported stolen Sunday. After an update from the officers, the vehicle was spotted north of St. Peter heading toward Le Sueur.

A Le Sueur police officer made a traffic stop and reported seeing a license plate matching the stolen vehicle's plate number on the floor, according to the complaint. Weickgenant allegedly struggled with officers during the stop, and officers also reported finding a glass pipe containing a substance that field tested positive for meth.

