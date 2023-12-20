'Anomaly' causes low water pressure in parts of north Lubbock, city works to repair

A water system "anomaly" was causing some homes, businesses and schools in north Lubbock to experience low water pressure Wednesday, the City of Lubbock announced in a news release.

The city's water department was working to repair the issue by 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and the city said it would notify the public when those repairs are complete.

The affected area is inside Marsha Sharp Freeway, Indiana Avenue, Avenue Q and North Loop 289, the city said. This area includes most of the Arnett Benson and Jackson-Mahon neighborhoods in north Lubbock.

The Avalanche-Journal has asked the City of Lubbock for more information on the issue, including what may have caused it and when it might be repaired.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 'Anomaly' causes low water pressure in parts of north Lubbock